Posted: 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Oklahoma town almost out of water

Crews are looking for the leak

Water Faucet KRMG Tulsa
Russell Mills
By Michael Purdy

Boynton, Okla. —

Happening this morning... County workers will be looking for a significant leak in the town of Boynton.

KRMG's told the town has been almost completely without water since Sunday.

The acting mayor reports the outage is due to a water leak.  However, there is a problem.  So far, they can't find the leak.

Crews are now focusing their attention on the south end of town, after failing to find the leak on the north end.

Residents are able to pick up bottled water from the city on Tuesday.

KRMG will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.

