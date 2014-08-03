Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
Oklahoma thieves smash truck into jewelry store
So far, no arrests have been made
By Michael Purdy
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
Thieves found an easy way to steal from a jewelry store on Thursday.
Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper, a truck containing two men and one woman slammed into a Kay Jewelers. The thieves took an undisclosed amount of jewelry before leaving the scene.
In fact, there was a trail of stolen merchandise leading away from the store.
Police haven't released a description of the suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.
KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.
