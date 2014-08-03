Oklahoma thieves smash truck into jewelry store

By Michael Purdy

Thieves found an easy way to steal from a jewelry store on Thursday.



Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper, a truck containing two men and one woman slammed into a Kay Jewelers. The thieves took an undisclosed amount of jewelry before leaving the scene.



In fact, there was a trail of stolen merchandise leading away from the store.



Police haven't released a description of the suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.



