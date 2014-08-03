Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
    KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Oklahoma thieves smash truck into jewelry store

    So far, no arrests have been made

    OKC police
    OKC police

    By Michael Purdy

    Oklahoma City, Okla. —

    Thieves found an easy way to steal from a jewelry store on Thursday.

    Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper, a truck containing two men and one woman slammed into a Kay Jewelers.  The thieves took an undisclosed amount of jewelry before leaving the scene.

    In fact, there was a trail of stolen merchandise leading away from the store.

    Police haven't released a description of the suspects.  So far, no arrests have been made.

    KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.

