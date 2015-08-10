Oklahoma teachers get potential good news

By Michael Purdy

Potential good news for teachers in Oklahoma involving their wallets.

KRMG has learned the House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 26-2 on Monday, to phase in a $6,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years.

Republican Rep. Michael Rogers of Broken Arrow wrote the bill. The legislation calls for a $1,000 pay raise next year, $2,000 the following year and $3,000 in the third year.

So far, there has been no word on how they plan to fund the raises.

The bill will now be sent to the House floor for a vote.

Do you believe teachers in our state deserve a raise?