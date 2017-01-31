Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Cox Media Group
PAWHUSKA, Okla. —
Police arrested a substitute teacher Tuesday in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, after she reportedly exposed herself to an entire high school class.
Pawhuska police Chief Scott Laird released a statement Tuesday evening saying that the teacher exposed herself while doing a cartwheel in front of the high school choir class.
Laird said the teacher was not wearing underwear and a student reportedly caught the incident on camera.
The department later released the substitute teacher. She has not been identified.
For immediate release: 1-31-17
