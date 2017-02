By Cox Media Group

Police arrested a substitute teacher Tuesday in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, after she reportedly exposed herself to an entire high school class.

Pawhuska police Chief Scott Laird released a statement Tuesday evening saying that the teacher exposed herself while doing a cartwheel in front of the high school choir class.

Laird said the teacher was not wearing underwear and a student reportedly caught the incident on camera.

The department later released the substitute teacher. She has not been identified.

