Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Oklahoma substitute teacher jailed for exposing herself to students during cartwheel

Did she know?

Empty classroom
Tobias Leeger Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Related

WATCH: Meryl Streep calls out Trump, asks for empathy during Golden Globes speech
Man finds front door blocked by hastily built wall; police search for suspect
Poet criticizes Texas state test after not being able to answer questions on poems she wrote
Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announces revelation on Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announces revelation on Facebook

By Cox Media Group

PAWHUSKA, Okla. —

Police arrested a substitute teacher Tuesday in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, after she reportedly exposed herself to an entire high school class.

>> Read more trending stories

Pawhuska police Chief Scott Laird released a statement Tuesday evening saying that the teacher exposed herself while doing a cartwheel in front of the high school choir class.

Laird said the teacher was not wearing underwear and a student reportedly caught the incident on camera.

The department later released the substitute teacher. She has not been identified.

 

For immediate release: 1-31-17


On today's date we were made aware of an incident which had allegedly occurred during a...Posted by Pawhuska Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 