Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Oklahoma substitute teacher accidentally shows porn to students

He faces a count of child neglect

View Larger
Handcuffs
Handcuffs

Related

Woman charged with child pornography
Suspect reportedly too forward about his child pornography
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Pryor, Okla. —

A long time substitute teacher in Pryor was taken into custody this week after accidentally showing students pornography.

This reportedly happened  on a classroom smart board, at Pryor Junior High.  

Police tell us that's not all John Autry was doing.  

"He had been looking at gay pornography while he was teaching the class," police said.  

In fact, Autry reportedly admitted watching pornography while students are around is exciting.  KRMG's told the students’ ages ranged from 12-14.

He faces a count of child neglect.  

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 