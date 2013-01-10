Oklahoma substitute teacher accidentally shows porn to students

By Michael Purdy

A long time substitute teacher in Pryor was taken into custody this week after accidentally showing students pornography.

This reportedly happened on a classroom smart board, at Pryor Junior High.

Police tell us that's not all John Autry was doing.

"He had been looking at gay pornography while he was teaching the class," police said.

In fact, Autry reportedly admitted watching pornography while students are around is exciting. KRMG's told the students’ ages ranged from 12-14.

He faces a count of child neglect.