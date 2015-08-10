Oklahoma school district gets scammed

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
Yukon, Okla. —
KRMG has learned an Oklahoma school district was the victim of an online scam this past week.
An Oklahoma City newspaper reports the personal information of employees at Yukon Public Schools has been compromised. For reference, this includes more than 1,400 employees.
The district has filed a report with the police.
"Yukon Public Schools became aware of the scam before the actual W-2's were sent out, however, not before certain sensitive information was released," the Yukon police report states, according to the OKC newspaper.
In a letter reportedly sent out by the district, employees were encouraged to monitor their credit reports.
No word on who is responsible for the scam.
