Oklahoma mother allegedly steals $36,290 from daughter

Imagine turning 18, going to your bank to access your trust account and then finding out you have a zero balance.

This recently happened to a Davis teenager, after her 51-year-old mother allegedly cleaned out the account.

"The daughter is now of age,” Assistant District Attorney told an Oklahoma City newspaper.

Sheryl Clark is accused of forging the signature of a judge on six occasions, to steal $36,290 from her daughter.

If that's not bad enough, the OKC newspaper reports the trust account was set up from a workers' compensation court award. The daughter received the award because her father died.

Clark is still on the loose.