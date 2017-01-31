Oklahoma mother allegedly steals $36,290 from daughter

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
Davis, Okla. —
Imagine turning 18, going to your bank to access your trust account and then finding out you have a zero balance.
This recently happened to a Davis teenager, after her 51-year-old mother allegedly cleaned out the account.
"The daughter is now of age,” Assistant District Attorney told an Oklahoma City newspaper.
Sheryl Clark is accused of forging the signature of a judge on six occasions, to steal $36,290 from her daughter.
If that's not bad enough, the OKC newspaper reports the trust account was set up from a workers' compensation court award. The daughter received the award because her father died.
Clark is still on the loose.
