Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Oklahoma mother allegedly steals $36,290 from daughter

She is still on the run

Cash
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
File photo

Davis, Okla. —

Imagine turning 18, going to your bank to access your trust account and then finding out you have a zero balance.

This recently happened to a Davis teenager, after her 51-year-old mother allegedly cleaned out the account. 

"The daughter is now of age,” Assistant District Attorney told an Oklahoma City newspaper.

Sheryl Clark is accused of forging the signature of a judge on six occasions, to steal $36,290 from her daughter. 

If that's not bad enough, the OKC newspaper reports the trust account was set up from a workers' compensation court award.  The daughter received the award because her father died. 

Clark is still on the loose.

