Oklahoma man gets sentenced in death of 2-year-old

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
We have updated information regarding an Oklahoma City man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old girl.
Court records show 24-year-old Justin Lawson has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Lawson had pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and child abuse back on Dec. 19.
Lawson was originally charged with rape, but that count was amended to child abuse.
An OKC newspaper reports the fatal injuries occurred back in September of 2015. Lawson was said to be caring for the girl at the time.
She was taken to the hospital when it was noticed she wasn't breathing. The medical examiner's office lists the cause of death as lacerated liver.
