Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

Oklahoma man gets sentenced in death of 2-year-old

He does have the possibility of parole

View Larger
Gavel
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
File photo

Related

Former Oklahoma trooper is headed to prison
Man found guilty of abusing 28-day-old son
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

We have updated information regarding an Oklahoma City man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old girl.  

Court records show 24-year-old Justin Lawson has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.  Lawson had pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and child abuse back on Dec. 19.  

Lawson was originally charged with rape, but that count was amended to child abuse.  

An OKC newspaper reports the fatal injuries occurred back in September of 2015.  Lawson was said to be caring for the girl at the time.

She was taken to the hospital when it was noticed she wasn't breathing.  The medical examiner's office lists the cause of death as lacerated liver.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 