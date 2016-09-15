Oklahoma man gets charged after building 'moat'

By Michael Purdy

An Oklahoma City man recently received six months of probation for some fairly unique charges.

Court records show 63-year-old Lawrence Curtis pleaded guilty to failing to obtain a commercial breeding license,failing to obtain an import/export permit, unlawful possession of an American alligator and possession of a horned lizard during closed season. An OKC newspaper reports Curtis has more than 100 species of reptiles at his house.

Curtis was charged after city workers found a "moat" being constructed for his reptiles, while they were searching for a water leak.

Game Warden Capt. Bryan Wilkerson tells the OKC newspaper, Curtis won't get the seized reptiles back.