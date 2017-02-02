Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Oklahoma legislator resigns after controversey

Kirby also released a statement

Oklahoma panel seeks to expel lawmaker accused of harassment
State Rep. Dan Kirby, accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants, arrives to testify before a special House committee that is investigating sexual harassment accusations against him at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 27 2017. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

An Oklahoma legislator announced his resignation on Saturday.  

Representative Dan Kirby (R-Tulsa) has been involved in a controversy involving the the use of public funs in a sexual harassment settlement.  Early last week, a special investigative committee suggested a vote to expel him.

Kirby also released a statement Saturday afternoon.

“I cannot, in good conscience, continue to fight against unfounded accusations and what I believe to be unreasonable committee recommendations when the end result will ultimately be that the people of House District 75 will not have a voice at the State Capitol for the next two years,” Kirby said. “The committee has ensured that this would have been a lose-lose situation for me and my district.”

Do you think he was right to resign?

