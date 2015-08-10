Oklahoma high school principal arrested

By Michael Purdy

An Oklahoma high school principal apparently had too much fun on New Year's Eve.

The News-Capital reports Hartshorne High School Principal Mike Reddick was arrested last Saturday night, in Latimer County.

Sheriff's office says Reddick was pulled over around 9 p.m. A short time later, Reddick was booked into jail for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

No word on what his punishment may be with the school district, if any.

We will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.