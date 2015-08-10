Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Oklahoma high school principal arrested

No word on potential work-related penalties

View Larger
School supplies
Morgan/Flickr
School supplies

Related

Local teacher resigns, gets arrested
Oklahoma teacher gets arrested in school parking lot
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Latimer County, Okla. —

An Oklahoma high school principal apparently had too much fun on New Year's Eve.

The News-Capital reports Hartshorne High School Principal Mike Reddick was arrested last Saturday night, in Latimer County. 

Sheriff's office says Reddick was pulled over around 9 p.m.  A short time later, Reddick was booked into jail for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. 

No word on what his punishment may be with the school district, if any.

We will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 