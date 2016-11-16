Follow us on

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Oklahoma grandmother pleaded guilty to child abuse

She will be sentenced in March

Gavel
By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

An Oklahoma City grandmother pleaded guilty to being a witch named "Nelda" yesterday...in a matter of speaking.

51-year-old Geneva Robinson had been accused of taking on the witch persona to terrorize her 7-year-old granddaughter.

An OKC newspaper reports Robinson pleaded guilty to five counts of child abuse.  She also confessed to hitting the girl with a rolling pin, cutting her hair while she slept and scratching the girl's neck.

"Robinson was not jokingly or playfully dressing as a witch to play with the children, but, in fact, believes herself to be a witch and carries out torturous or detrimental actions while dressed as Nelda," Oklahoma County prosecutors told the OKC newspaper.

Court records show Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.

