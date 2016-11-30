Oklahoma gets extension for REAL ID Act

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
If you live in Oklahoma and are a frequent flyer or visitor of federal buildings, you can now breath a little bit easier.
Gov. Mary Fallin announced on Tuesday, Oklahoma has received an extension to comply with the act. Our state now has till June 6 to comply.
Fallin has been warned that failure to commit Oklahoma to all REAL ID requirements could result in the denial of future extensions. Without this extension, residents would have been unable to use state driver's licenses to board commercial airline flights or enter federal buildings.
The extension was set to expire Jan. 29, before Tuesday's announcement.
Do you think Oklahoma will comply with the act in time?
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}