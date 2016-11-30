Oklahoma gets extension for REAL ID Act

By Michael Purdy

If you live in Oklahoma and are a frequent flyer or visitor of federal buildings, you can now breath a little bit easier.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced on Tuesday, Oklahoma has received an extension to comply with the act. Our state now has till June 6 to comply.

Fallin has been warned that failure to commit Oklahoma to all REAL ID requirements could result in the denial of future extensions. Without this extension, residents would have been unable to use state driver's licenses to board commercial airline flights or enter federal buildings.

The extension was set to expire Jan. 29, before Tuesday's announcement.

Do you think Oklahoma will comply with the act in time?