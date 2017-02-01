Oklahoma deputy comes under fire over Facebook post

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
Cleveland County, Okla. —
You should be careful with what you say on social media...even if you're a deputy.
The Cleveland County deputy has come under fire on Facebook because of a recent comment he made regarding domestic abuse. Stephen Teel commented about the Russian parliament decriminalizing certain acts of domestic violence.
In part, Teel said, "I might support the legislation for second offenses. If someone hits you, (cuss word) leave."
Teel went on to mention he doesn't have empathy for people unwilling to help themselves.
He has not commented on the post since.
The sheriff's office says they feel Teel has the right to say whatever he wants.
