Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Oklahoma deputy comes under fire over Facebook post

He has been silent since posting the comment

View Larger
Facebook
Carl Court/Getty Images
File photo

Related

Toddler gets kidney from ailing dad's former classmate after Facebook plea
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Cleveland County, Okla. —

You should be careful with what you say on social media...even if you're a deputy.

The Cleveland County deputy has come under fire on Facebook because of a recent comment he made regarding domestic abuse.  Stephen Teel commented about the Russian parliament decriminalizing certain acts of domestic violence.

In part, Teel said, "I might support the legislation for second offenses.  If someone hits you, (cuss word) leave."

Teel went on to mention he doesn't have empathy for people unwilling to help themselves.

He has not commented on the post since.

The sheriff's office says they feel Teel has the right to say whatever he wants.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 