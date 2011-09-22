Follow us on

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

This Oklahoma college has the best value

Here's a hint: 'Boomer'

University of Oklahoma Seed Sower statue
Staff
The University of Oklahoma Seed Sower statue at the Schusterman campus at 41st and Yale in Tulsa.

Oklahoma State University photo
Oklahoma State University
By Steve Berg

So which Oklahoma college has the best bang for the buck.?

Kiplinger has their list of the Best College Values, and the University of Oklahoma ranked highest in the Sooner state at 205 on the Kiplinger list.

Oklahoma City University was next at 214.

Oklahoma State University ranked 227.

And The University of Tulsa came in at 248.

Criteria for the rankings included admission rate, student-faculty ratio, financial aid availability, and the amount of student debt at graduation.

Click here to read more from Kiplinger.

