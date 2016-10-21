Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Oklahoma is the 12th 'brokest' state

Study looks at income, GDP, taxes

View Larger
Money, cash
Alex Wong/Getty Images
File photo

Related

View Larger
Oklahoma Flag photo
Staff
Oklahoma Flag (file photo)
KRMG Facebook
Follow KRMG on Twitter

By Steve Berg

You can add one more ranking to your list where Oklahoma doesn't do very well.

This one is  from CheatSheet.com which ranked the 15 brokest states, as in no money, or low money.

Oklahoma came in at number 12, so it could be worse.

Mississippi, West Virigina, and Alabama are the top 3 on the most broke list.

The three richest states are New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maryland.

CheatSheet also looked at D.C., which is tied with Jersey for number one.

Income was the biggest factor in the study, but they also looked at each state's GDP per capita, and taxes paid per capita.

Click here to read more from CheatSheet.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 