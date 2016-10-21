Oklahoma is the 12th 'brokest' state

By Steve Berg

You can add one more ranking to your list where Oklahoma doesn't do very well.

This one is from CheatSheet.com which ranked the 15 brokest states, as in no money, or low money.

Oklahoma came in at number 12, so it could be worse.

Mississippi, West Virigina, and Alabama are the top 3 on the most broke list.

The three richest states are New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maryland.

CheatSheet also looked at D.C., which is tied with Jersey for number one.

Income was the biggest factor in the study, but they also looked at each state's GDP per capita, and taxes paid per capita.

Click here to read more from CheatSheet.