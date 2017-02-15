OkCupid's new matchmaking questions tackle Trump, politics

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Looking for love in today's tense political climate? OkCupid may be able to help.
According to Engadget, the online dating service has added 50 more questions that users can answer to improve their matches.
"You’ll see a brand-new category of questions that cover topical issues, so you can focus in on the things – whether politics or sex – that are most important to you," the company said Tuesday in a press release. "We’ll update this new question category every year. The initial 2017 release includes 50 of-the-moment questions, covering everything from ghosting to (President Donald) Trump, from climate change to student debt – the things you want to know a person’s stance on before you meet them."
Engadget reported that the new questions include "Is climate change real?" and "Trump?"
OkCupid also announced its new "DoubleTake" feature, which allows mobile users to see more than just a photo when quickly swiping through possible matches.
"DoubleTake shows more photos and highlights each person’s personality and profile within a mobile matching interface," the company said. "The new DoubleTake helps convey your individuality – whether that means showcasing a love for politics, craft beer, dogs, the outdoors or art – so you can connect with people you’ll actually click with in real life."
Additionally, OkCupid said it will "debut a fresh new look featuring fun, lively illustrations" by Berlin-based artist Jay Daniel Wright, as well as "new typography and a bolder, cleaner aesthetic."
