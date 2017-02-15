Ohio teen calls 911: 'I just shot my dad'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HAMILTON, Ohio —
A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, WLWT reported.
“Can someone put me in handcuffs?” the girl sobs as she talks to a 911 dispatcher. “I just shot my dad.”
Hamilton police identified the victim as 71-year-old James Allen Ponder. The 71-year-old was shot in the face inside the family’s home early Thursday and later died at a hospital, WLWT reported.
Police called the shooting an "isolated domestic incident" but did not say what led to it, WLWT reported.
"It's a terrible feeling as a parent and a grandmother to know that someone has shot and killed one of their parents,” neighbor Rhonda Campos said.
The girl told authorities no one else was home when she shot her father. According to the police report, the murder was premeditated, WLWT reported.
“I just hope the girl's OK, I hope the family is OK and they come together as a family and that people will be there for them because nobody knows the situation,” Campos told WLWT.
The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
