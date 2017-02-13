Ohio authorities have charged a newly released sex offender with the rape and murder of an Ohio State university student.

Investigators arrested Brian Golsby, 29, in the killing of Reagan Tokes, a 21-year-old OSU psychology major, who was just three months shy of graduation when her body was found in a park about 10 miles from campus last week.

Golsby was charged Saturday with kidnapping, rape, aggravated murder and robbery in Tokes’ death, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Tokes was last seen at the restaurant where she worked on the night of Feb. 5th. Her body was found four days later. Family and friends are mourning her death.

“You hear about these things on the news, but you never think it could happen,” Makenzie Tokes tweeted.

“My beautiful sister was loving to people from all walks of life.”

“I can’t imagine the fear she faced in her last hours. She deserves justice.”

A GoFundMe page is seeking to raise $50,000 to create a college scholarship in memory of the vibrant and well-liked young woman. It’s already exceeded its goal, raising more than $62,000 so far.

Reagan Tokes’ funeral is scheduled this week in Maumee, Ohio.

