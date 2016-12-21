Ohio officials seek drug that reverses lethal injection process

Ohio's prisons agency is trying to obtain a drug that could reverse the lethal injection process if needed by stopping the effects of another drug previously used in problematic executions.
The request to use the drug would come if executioners weren't confident the first of three lethal drugs would render a prisoner unconscious, Gary Mohr, director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, said in federal court testimony on Jan. 6.
Mohr said he would inform Republican Gov. John Kasich and ask for a reprieve at that point. "Governor, I am not confident that we, in fact, can achieve a successful execution. I want to reverse the effects of this,"
Mohr testified, describing the language he would use in such a circumstance.
Mohr said that Ohio planned to order the drug, flumazenil, but didn't currently have it.
