Officers track down two suspects following pursuit

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa officers spotted a wanted felon on Friday.

The sighting happened on North Sheridan Road.

Officers attempted to pull over 27-year-old Casey Potter, but a short pursuit ensued instead. Police say Potter ended up pulling the vehicle over in a field, but he wasn't done yet.

Potter and his passenger, Rita Horn, reportedly took off on foot.

"Officers quickly set up a perimeter and deployed several Tulsa Police K-9’s; along with the police helicopter," police said. "The K-9’s took both subjects into custody after a lengthy foot chase. A moderate amount of narcotics were found in Potter’s possession."

Police report both suspects were transported to an area hospital for dog bites.