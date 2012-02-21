Officers track down two suspects following pursuit

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
Tulsa officers spotted a wanted felon on Friday.
The sighting happened on North Sheridan Road.
Officers attempted to pull over 27-year-old Casey Potter, but a short pursuit ensued instead. Police say Potter ended up pulling the vehicle over in a field, but he wasn't done yet.
Potter and his passenger, Rita Horn, reportedly took off on foot.
"Officers quickly set up a perimeter and deployed several Tulsa Police K-9’s; along with the police helicopter," police said. "The K-9’s took both subjects into custody after a lengthy foot chase. A moderate amount of narcotics were found in Potter’s possession."
Police report both suspects were transported to an area hospital for dog bites.
