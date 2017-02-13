Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Cox Media Group
ORLANDO, Fla. —
When two Orlando police officers stopped by a resident’s home recently for a well-being check, they found the elderly homeowner doing well, but she told them she hadn’t eaten in a while.
As the two, Officer Rich Cruz and recruit Officer Gus Goncalves, looked around the woman’s house, they noted that it was immaculate and that her fridge and pantry were full of food.
Wanting to make sure the elderly woman didn’t go hungry, Cruz and Goncalves decided to spend a few extra minutes with her. “So, recruit Officer Goncalves made her eggs for breakfast,” the Orlando Police Department said on its Facebook page. “And he even did the dishes.”
More important, though, was the time they spent visiting with the woman, the department said.
“This is the kind of work our officers do every day that often goes unnoticed,” the OPD Facebook post said.
This is the kind of work our officers do every day that often goes unnoticed:
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}