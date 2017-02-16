Follow us on

Posted: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Officers find stolen weapons after serving warrant

Two people were taken into custody

Hudson
Hudson

Gaddy photo
Gaddy

By Michael Purdy

Collinsville, Okla. —

A duo was taken into custody on Wednesday in Collinsville, following a warrant search.

Officers arrived at the home on South 8th Street around 2 p.m. and came into contact with Frank Gaddy and Lacye Hudson.

"Hudson and Gaddy admitted to knowing that the weapons were in the house," police said.  "Cpl. Linzy and Cpl. Ray conducted a search of the residence and recovered six stolen weapons as well as eight various stolen weapon magazines."

Both suspects were arrested and eventually booked into the Tulsa County Jail.


[Information from arrest and booking report]

