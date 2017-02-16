Officers find stolen weapons after serving warrant

By Michael Purdy

A duo was taken into custody on Wednesday in Collinsville, following a warrant search.



Officers arrived at the home on South 8th Street around 2 p.m. and came into contact with Frank Gaddy and Lacye Hudson.



"Hudson and Gaddy admitted to knowing that the weapons were in the house," police said. "Cpl. Linzy and Cpl. Ray conducted a search of the residence and recovered six stolen weapons as well as eight various stolen weapon magazines."



Both suspects were arrested and eventually booked into the Tulsa County Jail.





[Information from arrest and booking report]