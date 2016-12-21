Officers find drugs, child inside alleged shoplifter's vehicle

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
Owasso, Okla. —
If you're planning on stealing from a box store, it's probably a good idea to leave your drugs and juveniles at home.
A woman learned that lesson the hard way when a simple shoplifting case turned into a big drug bust in Owasso.
Officers caught Amanda Parson with stolen merchandise from a Best Buy as she left the store. During this time it took two officers to get Parson into handcuffs.
Her problems didn't end there.
Inside the vehicle, police say they recovered 30.2 grams of marijuana, 5.8 grams of meth, pills, marijuana roaches and a joint. That's still not all.
"I observed a juvenile female (DOB 11/19/15) sleeping in a car seat in the back seat," police said.
Police say the child was turned over to a family member.
Odis McCormack was in the driver's seat and he was arrested as well. McCormack and Parson were booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
