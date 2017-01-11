Officers find alleged explosive device during traffic stop

By Michael Purdy

Sperry officers found an alleged homemade explosive during a routine traffic stop on Tuesday.



The incident happened near South 3rd Place and West Birch Street.



Police tell us eight homes were evacuated. Plus, the bomb squad was called out to the scene.



"Controlled detonation here on scene," police said. "Everything went safely."



The device was made of two plastic bottles filled with lead buckshot and connected to a battery pack.



KRMG's told one person in the car was taken into custody for warrants. The other suspect was let go, until testing from federal authorities comes back.