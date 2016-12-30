Officer shot in the leg during traffic stop

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Valley Brook, Okla. —
An Oklahoma police officer was shot Sunday night, during a routine traffic stop.
Everything started when a Valley Brook police officer pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 240.
Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper, the officer started to walk back to his car after speaking with an unidentified driver, when the driver fired multiple shots. The officer was shot in the leg
Another vehicle was also hit by a bullet. Luckily, nobody inside the vehicle was hurt.
So far, the suspect is still on the loose.
An update on the officer's condition hasn't been released.
