NYC lowers cost estimate for presidential protection

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK —
New York City has lowered its cost estimate for guarding President Donald Trump, his family and their Manhattan residence.
Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill has written to New York's Congressional delegation to seek reimbursement.
He says it cost about $24 million to guard the Trumps and Trump Tower during the 2½ months between Election Day and Inauguration Day.
The original estimate was $35 million.
When the president is not in New York City, the department estimates that it costs $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect the first lady and their son.
If Trump is in New York City, the Police Department puts the estimate at $308,000 a day.
The New York Times notes that Trump has not yet returned to the city since his inauguration.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}