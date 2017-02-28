NWS severe storm timing

Follow us on

Posted: 5:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Risk is greater to the east of Tulsa

By Don Bishop

The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa has issued the adjacent map.

It is an indicator of when northeast Oklahoma can expect potential storm activity to affect the area.

The higher risk for storms on Tuesday is to the east of Tulsa.

