Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
TULSA —
UPDATE: Late Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties in advance of a huge storm system bearing down on the state.
An approaching winter storm system that promises to bring a lot of precipitation has triggered several warnings and watches in northeast Oklahoma.
Ice Storm Warnings have been issued north and west of the Tulsa metro, they go into effect Friday morning at 6:00.
They include Osage, Nowata, Pawnee, and Washington Counties.
The National Weather Service Office also issued Freezing Rain Advisories for several counties, including Craig, Creek, Okfuskee, Ottawa, and Tulsa.
The Freezing Rain Advisories run from midnight Thursday night until noon on Friday; they resume at 6:00 pm Friday until noon on Saturday.
Tulsa Director of Streets and Stormwater Terry Ball tells KRMG the city is fully prepared to deal with the storms, though timing will be a bit tricky.
Putting salt on the roads too soon would be a wasted effort, because rain could wash it all away.
But waiting too long would be problematic as well.
Ball says they have several trucks that are equipped to take temperature readings from road surfaces so they can track where conditions might start to get icy.
Unnecessary travel is highly discouraged for the next few days.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}