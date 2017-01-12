Follow us on

Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories issued for Green Country.

    Posted: 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    NWS issues ice storm warning, freezing rain advisories across Green Country

    The KRMG Storm Center has been activated

    Ice-related wreck in Tulsa, Feb., 2014
    Russell Mills
    Ice-related wreck in Tulsa, Feb., 2014

    By Russell Mills

    TULSA —

    UPDATE: Late Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties in advance of a huge storm system bearing down on the state.

     

    An approaching winter storm system that promises to bring a lot of precipitation has triggered several warnings and watches in northeast Oklahoma.

     

    Ice Storm Warnings have been issued north and west of the Tulsa metro, they go into effect Friday morning at 6:00.

    They include Osage, Nowata, Pawnee, and Washington Counties.

    The National Weather Service Office also issued Freezing Rain Advisories for several counties, including Craig, Creek, Okfuskee, Ottawa, and Tulsa.

    The Freezing Rain Advisories run from midnight Thursday night until noon on Friday; they resume at 6:00 pm Friday until noon on Saturday.

    Tulsa Director of Streets and Stormwater Terry Ball tells KRMG the city is fully prepared to deal with the storms, though timing will be a bit tricky.

    Putting salt on the roads too soon would be a wasted effort, because rain could wash it all away.

    But waiting too long would be problematic as well.

    Ball says they have several trucks that are equipped to take temperature readings from road surfaces so they can track where conditions might start to get icy.

    Unnecessary travel is highly discouraged for the next few days.

