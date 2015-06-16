NWS: Freezing rain possible toward Friday

By Don Bishop

The National Weather Service says a significant weather event, both of the winter and flooding variety, may affect eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas from Friday into the weekend.

Heavy and repeated episodes of rainfall are likely near the boundary, which would lead to a considerable flooding risk, despite the ongoing severe drought conditions across a large portion of the region.

This moisture will also affect parts of the area located in the cold air.

The latest model contains the potential for sleet, and certainly snow is drastically diminished in this scenario.

A combination of two weather forecasting models support freezing rain as a dominant winter type.

The best chance for significant ice accumulations and the potential for prolonged power outages continues to be to the northwest of Interstate 44 in the latest data, with total amounts at least approaching, if not exceeding, an inch through Sunday.

Expect the location of the freezing line to be refined with later data sets, which would include the areas affected by the ice accumulations.

The effects of the upper low could linger into at least the early part of next week, although the medium range data differ on when the low will actually exit our area.

We continue to stress that, although some details in this forecast exhibit less uncertainty than others, uncertainty nevertheless remains.

There will continue to be refinement in all the details as additional data, closer to the event in question, are received and analyzed.

Continue to monitor KRMG's trusted weather forecasts through this week.