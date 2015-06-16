Follow us on

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Posted: 2:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    NWS extends Winter Weather Advisory

    Up to inch of snow in Tulsa

    nws2 photo

    By Don Bishop

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY FOR TULSA AND WAGONER COUNTIES.

    SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AROUND AN INCH ARE EXPECTED.

    The main band has set up just south of Highway 412, roughly from Bristow, through Okmulgee and Muskogee, to north of Ozark.

    Areas along and south of this line will see the brunt of the accumulation, while to the north of this line, including across most of the Tulsa metro, should see limited accumulations.

    The band will weaken toward daybreak and especially into mid-morning.

    A second region of heavier snow should develop by late morning and into early afternoon, affecting parts of far southeast Oklahoma.

