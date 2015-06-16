NWS: Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday

By Don Bishop

Expect fog as you drive in parts of the Tulsa area this morning.

Meteorologist Michael Lacy at the National Weather Service office in Tulsa says, "If you're out and about you'll notice there is a dense fog out there. It's pretty widespread across eastern Oklahoma this morning."

Driving can be hazardous until the fog lifts.

"Be alert to rapid changes in visibility this morning. Always remember to drive with your low beam headlights because high beams don't do you any good in dense fog."

The Dense Fog Advisory expires at 10 this morning.