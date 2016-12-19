Nurses move ailing couple into same room for final days

By Cox Media Group

Nurses at a Massachusetts hospital have found a way for a couple to stay true to the vow "in sickness and in health."

>> Read more trending stories

Arthur and Betty Hughes have been married 68 years. Arthur, 93, served in the Army infantry in Germany and France in WWII. Back in the U.S. at college, he met Betty and they married in 1946.

Art and Betty had four children and lived in Vermont for many years, with Arthur working as a pastor at a local church.

The couple now lives in the Boston metro area and earlier this month, Betty fell and broke several bones. Shortly she was admitted to the hospital, Arthur suffered a heart attack.

My grandparents have had a rough week. Please keep them in your hearts. 😞 Posted by Cailin Castanza on Wednesday, December 14, 2016

"My mom is barely hanging on right now and my father will probably follow soon after," said their daughter, Beth.

Arthur and Betty were in different units for their illnesses and couldn't easily see each other. Beth said that the nurses at Mt. Auburn Hospital found a room for them to share, and moved them both in.

Mount Auburn Hospital nurses made this happen. Arthur and Betty Hughes have been married for 68 years. This week, they... Posted by Beth Hughes on Thursday, December 15, 2016

"My parents have a strong Christian faith and want nothing more than to enter the next life together," said Beth.

The couple decided to forego any further treatment except medicine to keep them comfortable. Beth knows that these will likely be their final days together, but they are side by side, like they have been for the past 68 years.