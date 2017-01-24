Number of black Oscar nominees in acting categories sets record

The 2017 Oscars have set a record for the most black actors nomnated in all acting categproes, including Denzel Washington, Ruth Negga, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali (pictured left to right). (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Mark Davis/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Oscars are a little less #sowhite and a little more diverse this year.

The nominations announced Tuesday have set a record for diversity in acting categories. "Entertainment Tonight" reported that black actors have been nominated in every acting category for the first time ever.

USA Today reported that the four acting categories: Best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, include black actors.

Mahershala Ali is nominated for best supporting actor for "Moonlight." In the best supporting actress category, record-setting nominees include Viola Davis for "Fences," Naomie Harris for "Moonlight" and Octavia Spencer for "Hidden Figures."

Denzel Washington is the only black nominee in the best actor category, nominated for "Fences." Similarly, Ruth Negga, nominated for "Loving," is the only black nominee in the best actress category.

CBS News reported that the nominations are the first time at least one black actor has been nominated in all acting categories and the tally is the highest it's been at six total, beating the 2005 record of five, which was the same number of black nominees in the acting categories in 2007.

The Academy Awards was heavily criticized on social media in 2015 and 2016 with the trending hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. The criticism, along with a number of Hollywood actors boycotting the 2016 show, may have led to historic changes in the academy's voting membership.

Fandango correspondent Chris Witherspoon told CBS News that "2017 will go down as a historic year for black actors in film. It’s remarkable to see the academy voters embracing diversity like never before."