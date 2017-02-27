Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

STORM CENTER

Tornado Watch issued for Tulsa, surrounding counties until 4am Wednesday

    Updated: 3:52 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

    Now you can get Facebook on your TV

    Soon social media will dominate everything

    Facebook
    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration the Social networking site Facebook is reflected in the eye of a man on March 25, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    Related

    Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce as Coachella headliner
    Florida man with suspended license drives lawnmower instead
    YouTube launches cable-free live streaming TV service
    Did Casey Anthony do it? Probably, but not on purpose, trial judge says
    Live updates: President Trump's speech before Congress

    Cox Media Group

    If you just can’t get enough of Facebook, now you can get the popular social media platform’s new video app for your TV.

    Samsung Electronics announced Monday that a new TV app is available on Samsung Smart TVs, including the 2017 QLED TV lineup.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    According to the company press release, the app will be available on all of Samsung’s 2015, 2016 and 2017 Smart TV models.

    “It is a pleasure to bring the world’s social network to Samsung Smart TV users, as well as continue to see the value of Samsung Smart TV, as a platform, growing,” said Sangsook Han, vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, in today’s news release. “We will continue in our innovation on various fronts, including technologies and partnerships, to make sure our consumers can enjoy a wider variety of services.”

    Users will be able to view content shared by the pages they follow, their Facebook friends and Facebook’s top-streamed Live videos.

    According to The Verge, Facebook also previously announced its new TV app would be coming to both Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, but no launch dates have been set.

    Read Samsung’s full press release.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     