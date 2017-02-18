'Not My Presidents Day' rallies planned across country

Protestors rallied in support of immigrants and refugees in downtown Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Over 1,500 people rallied in downtown Dallas in a peaceful show of support for immigrants and refugees, protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Thousands of protesters are expected to spend their day off Monday to take to the streets in protest of President Donald Trump.

The “Not My Presidents Day” rallies are planned in several cities, including Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, according to NBC News.

“While we acknowledge that Donald Trump holds the current title, the policies he’s trying to put in place are not the beliefs shared by the majority of the people,” Nova Calise, one of the organizers of New York event, told USA Today.

Sparked by plans for a Presidents Day demonstration in Los Angeles, organizers collaborated for about three weeks to plan their own.

"We want to fight the entirety of the administration," Laura Hartman, Chicago rally coordinator, told NBC News.