FILE - In this March 6, 2015 file photo, Ivanka Trump models an outfit following an interview to promote her clothing line in Toronto. Nordstrom said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories. The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand. (Pawel Dwulit/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Steve Berg

Nordstrom has dropped Ivanka Trump's brand of clothing and accessories.

The A.P. reports that Nordstrom based the decision solely on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand.

The upscale chain says it has thousands of brands, and that it switches out about 10-percent of them each year.

Meantime, Ivanka's brand of jewelry could not be found on the Neiman-Marcus website on Friday.

One industry watcher says Ivanka's brand might be vulnerable because retailers typically want to avoid political controversy.

