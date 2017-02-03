Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Nordstrom drops Ivanka brand

Says decision was based on sales performance

View Larger
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
FILE - In this March 6, 2015 file photo, Ivanka Trump models an outfit following an interview to promote her clothing line in Toronto. Nordstrom said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories. The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand. (Pawel Dwulit/The Canadian Press via AP)

Related

View Larger
Ivanka Trump photo
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
KRMG Facebook
Follow KRMG on Twitter

By Steve Berg

Nordstrom has dropped Ivanka Trump's brand of clothing and accessories.

The A.P. reports that Nordstrom based the decision solely on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand.

The upscale chain says it has thousands of brands, and that it switches out about 10-percent of them each year. 

Meantime, Ivanka's brand of jewelry could not be found on the Neiman-Marcus website on Friday. 

One industry watcher says Ivanka's brand might be vulnerable because retailers typically want to avoid political controversy.

Click here to read more from Business Insider.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 