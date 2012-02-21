Night Trips robbery suspects arrested

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:13 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Don Bishop
Three men are suspected of robbing victims on a parking lot near 41st and Sheridan.
The victims were robbed of their cell phones and money while they were inside a vehicle, parked at the Night Trips bar around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
After the robbery, the suspects told the driver to leave.
Officers later found the suspects' stolen getaway car in a ditch.
The suspects had bailed out of the vehicle, but a police canine located one of them.
Officers found another suspect at the Hard Rock casino.
The third suspect was located in Sapulpa.
A woman who was with them denied being part of the robbery.
