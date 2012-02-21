Follow us on

Posted: 5:13 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Night Trips robbery suspects arrested

Accused of robbing victims on parking lot

Tulsa police car
Shelby Travis
By Don Bishop

Three men are suspected of robbing victims on a parking lot near 41st and Sheridan.

The victims were robbed of their cell phones and money while they were inside a vehicle, parked at the Night Trips bar around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

After the robbery, the suspects told the driver to leave.

Officers later found the suspects' stolen getaway car in a ditch.

The suspects had bailed out of the vehicle, but a police canine located one of them.

Officers found another suspect at the Hard Rock casino.

The third suspect was located in Sapulpa.

A woman who was with them denied being part of the robbery.

