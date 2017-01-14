Follow us on

Updated: 6:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Nicole Kidman clarifies call for nation to unite behind Donald Trump

She says she believes in democracy

Kidman says comments about Trump support weren't endorsement photo
Nicole Kidman (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Nicole Kidman thinks it’s time we all get behind President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump headlines

National Election Headlines

HOLLYWOOD, Ca —

Actress Nicole Kidman clarified her comments on President-elect Donald Trump and the 2016 election results after coming under fire for suggesting that the nation should unify behind the incoming president.

“I just say, [Trump's] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” Kidman, who has dual citizenship in Australia, said during an interview with the BBC.

Many who heard her statement – especially Trump's critics – lashed out at the actress on social media, so in a new interview with “Access Hollywood,” Kidman took the time to clear the air.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution. It’s that simple,” she said when pressed about the matter. “I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

