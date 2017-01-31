Next iPhone rumored to be the 8

A new leak to the media, and this one is HUGE.
Nope, not about the White House.
This is about a so-far unconfirmed report about the iPhone 8.
Yes, BGR News says there's a lot of rumblings that Apple's new flagship phone has enough significant changes, that they're going to bestow the all-new "8" number on it.
Possible changes include a touch-ID sensor instead of a home button, which would free up enough space for a wall-to-wall screen, which in turn is rumored to be OLED instead of LCD, which in turn would help provide longer battery life.
But how much of that is accurate will likely have to wait until September.
Click here to read more from BGR.
