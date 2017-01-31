Next iPhone rumored to be the 8

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, talks about the pricing on the new iPhone 7 during an event to announce new products, in San Francisco. Eliminating the headphone jack doesn't seem to have hurt sales of the iPhone 7, which appears poised to reverse Apple's recent sales slide. Though not by much, which leaves a question that's shadowed the company for nearly a year: What's its next act? (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

By Steve Berg

A new leak to the media, and this one is HUGE.

Nope, not about the White House.

This is about a so-far unconfirmed report about the iPhone 8.

Yes, BGR News says there's a lot of rumblings that Apple's new flagship phone has enough significant changes, that they're going to bestow the all-new "8" number on it.

Possible changes include a touch-ID sensor instead of a home button, which would free up enough space for a wall-to-wall screen, which in turn is rumored to be OLED instead of LCD, which in turn would help provide longer battery life.

But how much of that is accurate will likely have to wait until September.

