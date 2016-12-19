Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 6:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 | Posted: 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

News anchors try artichoke dip on TV, goes terribly

Funny, or just dumb?

Spinach-Artichoke Dip
A Global News anchor made an artichoke dip (not pictured) and her coworkers tried it on air, leading to hilarious results. (Heather Kennedy / Flickr (CC BY 2.0))

Related

News anchors try artichoke dip on TV, goes terribly
Man killed, 4-year-old son injured while sledding
Electoral College vote: Live updates on state-by-state voting
Son dies calling 911 to save mother's life after both are shot
Formerly conjoined twin girls see each other for the first time since separation

By Cox Media Group

CALGARY, Canada —

It’s hard to say no when your coworkers insist on doing office holiday potluck parties and you are forced to try someone's special homemade bean dip.

Today reported that anchors at Global News in Calgary, Canada, were forced to do that taste test on live television and unfortunately, it ended horribly.

>> Read more trending stories

Meteorologist Jordan Witze was the first to brave colleague Leslie Horton's artichoke dip.

"It’s not that bad," he said with a slight cough. "It’s… the vinegar."

"But there’s no vinegar in there!" Horton, a traffic reporter, said as her coworkers cracked up at Witze’s reaction. "It’s artichoke dip, but something went terribly wrong!"

Fellow anchors Amber Schinkel and Scott Fee decided to try the dip despite seeing Witze’s reaction.

"It burns," Schinkel exclaimed.

 

After everyone recovered, Horton realized what went wrong with the recipe and shared it with fans on Twitter.

"Apparently the key is to NOT use pickled artichokes!!" she wrote.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 