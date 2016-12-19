News anchors try artichoke dip on TV, goes terribly

By Cox Media Group

It’s hard to say no when your coworkers insist on doing office holiday potluck parties and you are forced to try someone's special homemade bean dip.

Today reported that anchors at Global News in Calgary, Canada, were forced to do that taste test on live television and unfortunately, it ended horribly.

Meteorologist Jordan Witze was the first to brave colleague Leslie Horton's artichoke dip.

"It’s not that bad," he said with a slight cough. "It’s… the vinegar."

"But there’s no vinegar in there!" Horton, a traffic reporter, said as her coworkers cracked up at Witze’s reaction. "It’s artichoke dip, but something went terribly wrong!"

Fellow anchors Amber Schinkel and Scott Fee decided to try the dip despite seeing Witze’s reaction.

"It burns," Schinkel exclaimed.

After everyone recovered, Horton realized what went wrong with the recipe and shared it with fans on Twitter.

"Apparently the key is to NOT use pickled artichokes!!" she wrote.