Riders come together to remove Nazi graffiti from subway car

NEW YORK, NY —
A story of New York City unity is spreading after subway rider Gregory Locke took to Facebook to describe seeing Nazi symbolism scrawled on subway windows Saturday night – and what his fellow commuters decided to do about it.
“The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do,” Locke’s post reads. “One guy got up and said, ‘Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.’"
I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window. The train was...Posted by Gregory Locke on Saturday, February 4, 2017
National media outlets have picked up the story and several photos have been shared showing the subway riders cleaning up the offensive messages with napkins.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited a separate incident on a different subway in which someone turned a spray-painted swastika into a message of love.
Cuomo released a statement: "This is what New Yorkers do: We turn hate into love. That is our message to the nation and to the world. And we won't back down – not now, not ever."
