New research suggests doctors delay cutting the cord

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
Don't cut that umbilical cord too soon: A brief pause after birth could benefit most newborns by delivering them a surge of oxygen-rich blood.
New recommendations for U.S. obstetricians, the latest in a debate over how quick to snip, suggest waiting "at least 30 seconds to 60 seconds after birth," for all healthy newborns.
That's double what often happens now.
It's common in the U.S. for doctors to cut the cord almost immediately, within 15 to 20 seconds of birth, unless the baby is premature.
Cutting the cord is a memorable moment in the delivery room, and Wednesday's advice from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists won't interfere if dads want to help.
An extra half minute may not seem like much, but a lot of oxygen-rich blood reaches the baby through the umbilical cord shortly after birth, said Dr. Maria Mascola of ACOG's Committee on Obstetric Practice.
It may flow for up to five minutes, she said, but much of the placental blood transfers in that first minute - and there's increasing evidence that it has some health benefits.
