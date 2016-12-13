Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

New research suggests doctors delay cutting the cord

It's recommended doctors wait at least 30 to 60 seconds after birth to snip the umbilical cord

View Larger
Photo illustration a baby in crib
(Photo illustration by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Related

Study: Premium hikes add $10B to taxpayers' health law tab
Medical experts warn against reliance on smart phone health apps

By Glenn Schroeder

Don't cut that umbilical cord too soon: A brief pause after birth could benefit most newborns by delivering them a surge of oxygen-rich blood.

New recommendations for U.S. obstetricians, the latest in a debate over how quick to snip, suggest waiting "at least 30 seconds to 60 seconds after birth," for all healthy newborns.

That's double what often happens now.

It's common in the U.S. for doctors to cut the cord almost immediately, within 15 to 20 seconds of birth, unless the baby is premature.

Cutting the cord is a memorable moment in the delivery room, and Wednesday's advice from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists won't interfere if dads want to help.

An extra half minute may not seem like much, but a lot of oxygen-rich blood reaches the baby through the umbilical cord shortly after birth, said Dr. Maria Mascola of ACOG's Committee on Obstetric Practice.

It may flow for up to five minutes, she said, but much of the placental blood transfers in that first minute - and there's increasing evidence that it has some health benefits.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 