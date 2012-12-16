By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are releasing the details of the city's first homicide for 2017.

The murder of Jeffrey Gooden on New Year's Day has progressed to the point that the murder was over a trivial complaint between two residents of the Riverview Park Apartments near 2300 South Jackson Avenue.

One group approached a resident and complained about someone being outside without shoes on.

The resident made a comment back about the employment of the other residents.

This angered the residents and they made motions to get into the first resident’s apartment.

The first resident called family members to assist her in the dispute and this group, which included Mr. Gooden, arrived armed with at least two handguns.

The residents that started the dispute left and armed themselves and both groups met each other in the common area of the complex.

Shots were exchanged and Gooden was hit and killed.

Gooden’s side fired on the other group, striking a female resident in the leg.

The female was accompanied by two males.

One of these males shot and killed Gooden.

We have interviewed several people on both sides, however we have not interviewed the two people on the female side and we have several of Gooden’s family members that have yet to be interviewed.

All the people have been identified and we are withholding their names in hopes that they come in and do the responsible thing and submit to an interview.

This is an attempt to get this accomplished without submitting someone to an arrest that could be avoided if the adults would behave properly.

So far as the explanation has addressed, the adults were misbehaving on New Year’s Day.

We are looking for Shakiyla Colvin in regards to her participation in the murder of Joshua Farrar on 12-2-2016.

We are asking for anyone with information about the murders to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477, or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.