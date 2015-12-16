Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

A new Christmas classic? Chewbacca roars out 'Silent Night'

View Larger
Chewbacca
Suzi Pratt
(Getty File Photo)

Related

Adele stops singing to tell concertgoer to stop recording show
Feeling stressed? This song could help!
Get the KRMG app!

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie's rendition of "Silent Night" is adding some "Star Wars" flair to the Christmas classic.

The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie's grunts and growls with clips from several "Star Wars" films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.

(For added comedy, turn on YouTube's closed captions.)

The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, "Christmas With Chewbacca."

The song has made the rounds online for several years.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 