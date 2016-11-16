Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

New bill could change Oklahoma rape law

Defendant would get a harsher sentence

View Larger
Gavel
Youtube.com
Gavel

Related

Man convicted of statutory rape ordered to not have sex until marriage
Suspect arrested in brutal rape, murder of jogger
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A new bill looks to change a state law involving rape by instrumentation. 

Right now, if a person rapes another by instrumentation, but does not leave severe bodily harm that can be proven in court, it's second-degree.  This means a lesser punishment for the defendant.   

The bill would remove the “resulting in bodily harm” requirement for a rape by instrumentation case.  This would allow a defendant to be charged in the first-degree.

Tulsa County ADA Kenneth Elmore says it's time to change the law.

"There shouldn't be a degree of injury to define rape," Elmore said.

The bill passed committee this week and will be heard on the house floor next Monday afternoon.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 