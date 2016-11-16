New bill could change Oklahoma rape law

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A new bill looks to change a state law involving rape by instrumentation.
Right now, if a person rapes another by instrumentation, but does not leave severe bodily harm that can be proven in court, it's second-degree. This means a lesser punishment for the defendant.
The bill would remove the “resulting in bodily harm” requirement for a rape by instrumentation case. This would allow a defendant to be charged in the first-degree.
Tulsa County ADA Kenneth Elmore says it's time to change the law.
"There shouldn't be a degree of injury to define rape," Elmore said.
The bill passed committee this week and will be heard on the house floor next Monday afternoon.
