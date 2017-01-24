Near Red Flag fire weather for Tuesday

By Don Bishop

The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa says the fire weather potential Tuesday is the only real forecast concern over the next week.

Gusty southerly winds unseasonably warm temperatures and low afternoon humidity values will result in near Red Flag conditions across parts of eastern Oklahoma this afternoon.

The latest data shows a dryline will be a bit slower moving east and this may keep the most critical fire conditions just to our west, but it will be a close call.

A cold front is still on track to move across the forecast area Tuesday night.

Temperatures with little day to day change will be the rule through the weekend with a bit of a warming trend heading into the first of next week.

It will remain dry through the entire forecast period and likely beyond.