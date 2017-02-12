Follow us on

Posted: 6:14 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Near quarter-million Californians told to evacuate

Spillway threatens to break near Oroville

View Larger
Thousands evacuate as officials eye California dam spillway
In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, photo, water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway, in Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area Sunday, Feb. 12, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

By Don Bishop

California has a drought, but flooding potential also is there.

Residents living south of Northern California's Oroville Dam say they're shocked and angry after being told over the weekend that they'd have to evacuate because of a damaged emergency spillway.

Authorities are trying to fix a hole in the spillway, which was caused by erosion.

Water levels had gotten so high on Saturday that the secondary spillway was used for the first time in almost 50 years.

Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation orders.

