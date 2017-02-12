Near quarter-million Californians told to evacuate

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:14 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Don Bishop
California has a drought, but flooding potential also is there.
Residents living south of Northern California's Oroville Dam say they're shocked and angry after being told over the weekend that they'd have to evacuate because of a damaged emergency spillway.
Authorities are trying to fix a hole in the spillway, which was caused by erosion.
Water levels had gotten so high on Saturday that the secondary spillway was used for the first time in almost 50 years.
Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation orders.
