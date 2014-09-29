Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Navy finds way to save billions on bombs

Missiles can be guided without on-board tech

Tomahawk Cruise Missile
U.S. Navy
(Getty File Photo)

F-35C photo
Photo courtesy of Lockheed-Martin
The F-35C (Navy variant)
By Steve Berg

The Navy may have figured out a way to save billions of dollars on bombs.

And when you're dropping 26,000 bombs per year, like the U.S. did in 2016, that can save a lot of money.

Business Insider says right now, every missile that's fired beyond the horizon has to be a smart missile, meaning it has to have all kinds of expensive on-board sensors to guide it to its target.

But the Navy has now worked out a system where it uses an F-35 jet or other aircraft, to pinpoint the target and guide the missile, meaning the missile doesn't need all the expensive sensors, which are used once and then destroyed when the missile explodes.

Click here to read more from Business Insider.

