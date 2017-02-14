National Security Adviser resigns

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg speaks to reporters at Trump Tower in New York. President Donald Trump named Kellogg as the acting national security adviser Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, and a senior administration official said he was one of three candidates the president was considering to replace Flynn on a permanent basis. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

By Don Bishop

The national security adviser has resigned.

Michael Flynn says in his resignation letter that he gave "incomplete information" about discussions he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn had said initially that there were no discussions of the sanctions slapped on Russia by the Obama administration for election hacking.



The Justice Department warned the Trump administration weeks ago that Flynn could be placed in a compromised position because what he was saying publicly about the calls differed from what was actually discussed.